Secure communications capability goal of NGC, IntelliDesign team

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. AUSTRALIA. Northrop Grumman Australia has entered into an agreement with Australian electronics engineering company IntelliDesign for hardware design services and contract manufacturing of Secure Communications Solution (SCS) devices.

According to the company, Northrop Grumman Australia’s sovereign SCS-200 capability provides simple, secure network access for deployed teams and individuals, supporting customers such as the Department of Defence and Department of Home Affairs.

The agreement supports IntelliDesign’s engagement on future projects across the business. It also incorporates new Commonwealth of Australia requirements and expands on supply chain governance and assurance in areas such as cyber security.

Northrop Grumman Australia is also offering IntelliDesign certification accreditation resources and recommendations around protecting their systems and infrastructure from cyber threats. Officials claim that this support will result in improved supply chain assurance for Northrop Grumman Australia and its customers, as well as protect the whole of the IntelliDesign business for the benefit of all their customers.