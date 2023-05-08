Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week People Day panel: Total Human Performance: Today and Tomorrow

News

May 08, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SOF Week 2023 - Tampa, Fla. The final panel for People Day at SOF Week, Tuesday May 9, will be moderated by USSOCOM’s Preservation of the Force and Family Director,Colonel Michael Stone, Director, Preservation of the Force and Family - U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and explore emerging and cutting-edge approaches to refine the understanding of total human performance. Special Operations Forces (SOF) operators and enablers must continuously work to maintain their elite performance physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The intent of this discussion will be evaluation of best practices, potential areas for additional study, and enhanced awareness of the requirements and potential resources to improve human performance. These expert speakers will examine the latest and greatest strategies to keep SOF at the top of their game in all aspects of their careers.

Speakers include:

Mr. Alex Guerrero , Co-Founder - TB12 Method

Dr. Brittany Loney , Director, Elite Cognition & Human Optimization - Core One

Dr. Gabrielle Lyon, Founder - Institute for Muscle-Centric Medicine

Dr. Phil Wagner, CEO - Sparta Science

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Robbins, Command Psychologist - U.S. Special Operations Command

Chaplain (Major General) Thomas Solhjem, Chief of Chaplains - U.S. Army

For more information, visit www.sofweek.org/tuesday/total-human-performance-today-tomorrow

For more SOF Week 2023 coverage, visit www.militaryembedded.com/sofweek.

