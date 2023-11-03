Tactical-communications kits get beta test with USAF

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. The U.S. Air Force's 52nd Combat Communications Squadron (CBCS), based at Robins Air Force base, is beta-testing two new deployable tactical-communications kits: the Agile Communications Package (ACP) and the Fly-Away Communications Terminal (FACT).

According to an Air Force statement, both communication suites enable a range of secure and nonsecure telecommunications services tailored to support the various operating locations outlined in the service's agile combat employment (ACE) operational strategy.

The Air Force stated: “ACE is a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase survivability while generating combat power. When applied correctly, ACE complicates the enemy’s targeting process, creates political and operational dilemmas for the enemy, and creates flexibility for friendly forces.”

This equipment -- ACP is the larger of the two kits and can support more users and services, while the FACT is designed to operate fast and lean for use by small teams -- is intended to facilitate delivery of better information on the battlefield.

“Tactical data links provide critical situational awareness to fielded forces and key decision-makers,” said Lt. Col. Adam Cross, 52nd CBCS commander. “Follow-on upgrades currently in procurement will also add capability and survivability by including both military and commercial satellite access, increased network classification levels, and tactical data links to some packages.

“The 52nd CBCS is currently working with key partners to optimize the technical configurations of the equipment and prepare it for future deployment taskings. The Air Force is slated to field more kits in the next few years to a variety of units.”