Tactical-communications market to grow to $29.14 billion globally by 2028, study reveals

News

June 02, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. John Hall

NEW YORK. The global market for tactical communications is expected to grow from $18.22 billion in 2022 to $29.14 billion by 2028, at an estimated combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028, according to a recent study by The Insight Partners, "Tactical Communication Market Forecast to 2028."

According to the study authors, demand in the tactical-communications market increases demand for equipment used in combat situational awareness, including portable satellite terminals. 

In addition, the study reveals that growth potential in the market for tactical communications will be very large, particularly in growing countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, largely due to the adoption of network-centric warfare. Furthermore, growth in this market in Asia-Pacific will be driven by rising military spending by economies such as China and India as they attempt to to build modern military systems and improve their defense sectors.

For additional information visit The Insight Partners website

