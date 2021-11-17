Tactical-communications platform from Draper Labs gets additional nod from U.S. Department of Defense

Tactical-communications platform from Draper Labs gets additional nod from U.S. Department of DefenseNews
November 17, 2021
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Draper Laboratory will expand its role regarding the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) -- a widely used mobile communications system for the military -- as it recently won a sole-source contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to operate and maintain the TAK.
Under the terms of the $415,000 contract, Draper will provide maintenance support, technical services, testing, evaluation and training for TAK; Draper has developed software for every version of the TAK since it was first developed by the DoD.
TAK -- available as ATAK for Android devices, WinTAK for Windows, and WebTAK for the web -- is a mobile computing solution that gives users a map-based common operating picture on a shared network and enhances situational awareness. It also supports the Nuclear Enterprise Contingency Operations Department’s (NE-COs) chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) detector systems.