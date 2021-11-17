Military Embedded Systems

Tactical-communications platform from Draper Labs gets additional nod from U.S. Department of Defense

News

November 17, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Draper Laboratories image.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Draper Laboratory will expand its role regarding the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) -- a widely used mobile communications system for the military -- as it recently won a sole-source contract with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to operate and maintain the TAK.

Under the terms of the $415,000 contract, Draper will provide maintenance support, technical services, testing, evaluation and training for TAK; Draper has developed software for every version of the TAK since it was first developed by the DoD.

TAK -- available as ATAK for Android devices, WinTAK for Windows, and WebTAK for the web -- is a mobile computing solution that gives users a map-based common operating picture on a shared network and enhances situational awareness. It also supports the Nuclear Enterprise Contingency Operations Department’s (NE-COs) chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) detector systems.

