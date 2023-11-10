Military Embedded Systems

Troposcatter systems to enhance NATO, EU comms to be supplied by Comtech

News

November 10, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MELVILLE, New York. Comtech has received a $20 million order from Spectra Group, its UK-based partner, to supply next-generation Troposcatter systems to NATO and the European Union, the company announced in a statement.

These systems are intended to enhance beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications, and the order involves Comtech's Compact Over-the-Horizon Transportable Terminal (COMET), a system designed for integration with various tactical and fixed communication systems, the statement reads.

Comtech's Troposcatter FoS, including the COMET systems, are engineered to scatter microwave radio signals off the troposphere, offering innovative BLOS capabilities for military and other users, the company says, adding that these systems are used globally as part of efforts to establish blended networks for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control operations.

