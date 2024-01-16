Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army to test wireless comms system for M88 armored vehicles

News

January 16, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

M88 image: U.S. Army National Guard/Capt. Bryant Wine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Wireless-communications provider Axnes Inc. will collaborate with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office, Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS) to field-test and evaluate the Axnes PNG Wireless Intercom System (WICS) on the M88 armored recovery vehicle. 

Under the terms of the agreement with the Army, Axnes will equip 105 M88 recovery vehicles with the PNG WICS to enhance the safety and situational awareness of mounted and dismounted personnel during critical recovery missions. 

The PNG operates using an intuitive interface and real-time full-duplex voice communications, with the users' hands free to perform other tasks. 

For these tests, three brigades operating 105 M88 vehicles will field-test the PNG WICS. 

 

 

Featured Companies

Axnes

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber