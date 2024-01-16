U.S. Army to test wireless comms system for M88 armored vehicles

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

M88 image: U.S. Army National Guard/Capt. Bryant Wine COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Wireless-communications provider Axnes Inc. will collaborate with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office, Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS) to field-test and evaluate the Axnes PNG Wireless Intercom System (WICS) on the M88 armored recovery vehicle.

Under the terms of the agreement with the Army, Axnes will equip 105 M88 recovery vehicles with the PNG WICS to enhance the safety and situational awareness of mounted and dismounted personnel during critical recovery missions.

The PNG operates using an intuitive interface and real-time full-duplex voice communications, with the users' hands free to perform other tasks.

For these tests, three brigades operating 105 M88 vehicles will field-test the PNG WICS.