U.S. Navy signs tactical-networking contract for ships with SAIC

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy SAIC RESTON, Va. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) won a contract with the U.S. Navy worth $349 million to continue support for the Navy's In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) functions for Afloat and Ashore Tactical Networks (TACNET).

Under the terms of the latest five-year contract, SAIC will continue to provide management, engineering, technical, integrated logistics, configuration management, and life cycle support for afloat and ashore TACNET and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems.

SAIC has supported the Navy’s TACNET program for the past 15 years, as it provides systems engineering services to help the Navy transmit and receive information to support combat readiness.

Work under the terms of the contract will be performed mostly in San Diego, California.