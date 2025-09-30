VITA Standards Organization and ANSI formally ratify ANSI/VITA 93.0-2025 QMC

News

PINNEBERG, Germany and RENO, Nevada. TEWS Technologies is pleased to announce that the VITA Standards Organization and ANSI have formally ratified ANSI/VITA 93.0-2025 QMC, marking a key milestone in the evolution of modular I/O and mezzanine architecture for embedded systems.

The VITA 93 standard can be acquired via VITA.

As an active member of the VITA 93 – QMC working group, TEWS is committed to delivering products and solutions aligned with the new standard, which promises enhanced modularity, flexibility, scalability, and rugged performance for aerospace, defense, industrial, and other demanding embedded applications.

“The publication of the VITA 93 – QMC standard is a milestone for the embedded systems industry,” said Jan Zimmermann, General Manager of TEWS Technologies GmbH. “At TEWS, we believe QMC will play a defining role in the next generation of embedded computing, and we are committed to shaping this future with a strong and growing portfolio of QMC modules and carriers.”

In addition to the previously announced QMC modules, PCIe carrier card, and QMC Starter Kit, which provides engineers with their first experience with the new standard, TEWS is launching additional single-width QMC modules with various functionalities and QMC carrier cards in VPX, VNX+, and cPCI-Serial form factors.

TEWS invites customers, partners, and the broader embedded systems community to engage with us on VITA 93 – QMC.