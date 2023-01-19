6th GPS III satellite launched into orbit for U.S. Space Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Lockheed

LITTLETON, Colorado. The sixth GPS III satellite designed and built by Lockheed Martin has been launched into orbit as part of a modernization of the U.S. Space Force's GPS constellation, the company announced in a statement.

GPS III Space Vehicle 06 was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It is the 25th military-code satellite introduced to the constellation, the statement reads.

"The satellite will provide advanced technology to aide Space Force operators in their mission by providing positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) data to military and civil users worldwide," it adds. "GPS is a satellite-based radio navigation system that delivers the gold standard in PNT services to America's military, U.S. allies and civil users. The satellites serve as a crucial technological foundation for internet, financial, transportation and agricultural operations, with more than 4 billion users depending on the PNT signals."

GPS III will offer three times greater accuracy and eight times greater anti-jamming capability compared to legacy satellites, the company claims.