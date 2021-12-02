M-Code GPS modules by BAE Systems to be delivered to DoD

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image. CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has executed a $316 million contract option for BAE Systems’ advanced M-Code Global Positioning System (GPS) modules, raising the contract funding to $641 million.

The modules is designed to provide positioning, navigation, and timing for ground troops, vehicles, aircraft, and precision munitions. The contract will aim to ensure the availability of Common GPS Modules (CGM) for advanced military GPS receivers with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities for operations in contested environments.



Under the contract option, BAE Systems officials claim it will manufacture CGMs for future ground, airborne, and weapon GPS receivers for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and its allies.

According to the company, BAE Systems is currently delivering two advanced M-Code GPS receivers – the Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine - M-Code (MPETM-M) and NavStrikeTM-M GPS receiver. Deliveries of the MicroGRAMTM-M are expected in 2022 and deliveries of the Strategic Anti-jam Beamforming Receiver - M-Code (SABR-M) are expected in 2024.



