M-Code GPS receivers delivered to Germany by BAE Systems via FMS

M-Code GPS receivers delivered to Germany by BAE Systems via FMSNews
July 13, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. BAE Systems announced delivery to Germany of advanced M-Code GPS receivers for ground-based missions under a contract with U.S. Space Systems Command.
Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems is delivering its Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), which is designed to enable precise geolocation and positioning capabilities in complex and contested operational environments for ground-based soldiers and vehicles and other space-constrained applications.
According to the announcement from the company, its MPE-M is compatible with the advanced military M-Code GPS signal, which is hardened against signal jamming and spoofing and provides next-generation cryptography for improved security. Additionally, the MPE-M uses the same form factor as the previous version, which enables users to accelerate the upgrade process.