M-Code GPS receivers delivered to Germany by BAE Systems via FMS

July 13, 2022

Lisa Daigle

BAE Systems image.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. BAE Systems announced delivery to Germany of advanced M-Code GPS receivers for ground-based missions under a contract with U.S. Space Systems Command. 

Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems is delivering its Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), which is designed to enable precise geolocation and positioning capabilities in complex and contested operational environments for ground-based soldiers and vehicles and other space-constrained applications.

According to the announcement from the company, its MPE-M is compatible with the advanced military M-Code GPS signal, which is hardened against signal jamming and spoofing and provides next-generation cryptography for improved security. Additionally, the MPE-M uses the same form factor as the previous version, which enables users to accelerate the upgrade process. 

Radar/EW
