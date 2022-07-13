M-Code GPS receivers delivered to Germany by BAE Systems via FMS

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. BAE Systems announced delivery to Germany of advanced M-Code GPS receivers for ground-based missions under a contract with U.S. Space Systems Command.

Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems is delivering its Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), which is designed to enable precise geolocation and positioning capabilities in complex and contested operational environments for ground-based soldiers and vehicles and other space-constrained applications.

According to the announcement from the company, its MPE-M is compatible with the advanced military M-Code GPS signal, which is hardened against signal jamming and spoofing and provides next-generation cryptography for improved security. Additionally, the MPE-M uses the same form factor as the previous version, which enables users to accelerate the upgrade process.