Military GPS solutions from BAE Systems on display at AUSA 2025

News

October 15, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy BAE Systems

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. BAE Systems is showcasing its line of military GPS solutions, products that leverage advanced antijam and antispoof capabilities, at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, ongoing now in Washington, D.C. .

The BAE Systems offerings include M-Code receivers for airborne, weapon, and ground platforms that enable dependable GPS connectivity across sea, land, and air. 

According to the company, its secure GPS devices for ground-based missions provide pinpoint accuracy in mobile and handheld form factors, providing GPS service even in harsh dynamic environments; while its airborne offerings offer advanced radio navigation or GPS-based positioning for crewed or uncrewed aircraft that balance size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) considerations to meet users' mission requirements.

AUSA showgoers may visit BAE Systems at Booth #925. 

