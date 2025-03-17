Quantum-enabled GPS alternative pact signed between DIU and Lockheed Martin

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Lockheed Martin BETHESDA, Md. Lockheed Martin secured a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a quantum-enabled inertial navigation system (INS) prototype, which is aimed at enabling precise location measurements even in GPS-denied environments.

Under the terms of the contract, the technology -- named QuINS, short for Quantum INS -- is intended to redefine navigation capabilities for military operations by providing accurate location data even in areas where GPS signals are unreliable or unavailable.

The QuINS system will use quantum sensing technology to provide highly accurate navigation and positioning capabilities; in effect, navigation enabled by QuINS uses motion-sensitive quantum sensors to calculate a platform’s position, speed, and orientation, relying on internal measurements rather than on external references like GPS.

The Lockheed Martin announcement stated that the initial phase of the DIU contract is focused on validating the performance of QuINS technology, during which the team will work closely with the DIU to demonstrate the potential of quantum sensing technology and explore its applications in real-world scenarios.