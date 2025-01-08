Resilient GPS satellite concepts to be designed by L3Harris for U.S. Space Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies won a contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command to develop design concepts for Phase 0 of the Resilient Global Positioning System (R-GPS) program, the company announced in a statement.

The R-GPS program aims to enhance the existing 31-satellite GPS constellation by integrating cost-effective small satellites that provide additional resilience for both military and civilian users. The U.S. Space Force plans to produce and launch up to eight satellites to counter threats such as jamming, spoofing, and more persistent disruptions, the statement reads.

L3Harris has provided navigation technology for all U.S. GPS satellites and related control segment elements, which form the basis of its R-GPS solution. The company's approach uses modular and scalable Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technology to support Space Force requirements, the statement reads.

The company is also collaborating with the Space Force as the prime contractor on the experimental Navigation Technology Satellite-3 program, which aims to accelerate the development of advanced navigation technology, L3Harris states.