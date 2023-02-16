Communications, simulation, COTS applications the target of new mPCIe card

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy TEWS Technologies. HALSTENBEK, Germany. Embedded solution company TEWS Technologies introduced the TMPE863, a full PCI Express Mini Card module with three high-speed serial channels aimed at use in data communications, COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] applications, LAN/WAN networking, traffic control, simulation, and telecommunications.

The company's announcement detailed the mPCIe module's specs: The serial communication controller is implemented in FPGA [field-programmable gate array] logic, along with the bus master capable PCIe interface, which TEWS says guarantees long-term availability and - the option to implement additional functions in the future. Data transfer to and from host memory is handled via TMPE863 initiated DMA cycles for minimum host/CPU intervention, while each channel has a transmit/receive FIFO of 512 long words (32 bit) per channel for high data throughput. In addition, each channel can handle several types of serial communication protocols are supported for each channel, such as asynchronous (with oversampling), isochronous, synchronous, and HDLC mode.

For thermal management, the TMPE863 has a basic heatsink, which the user can modify to install additional cooling solutions like passive or active heatsinks or to provide a thermal connection to an enclosure.

Software drivers for VxWorks, Linux, Windows, QNX, and Integrity are available.