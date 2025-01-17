Micross Components acquires Integra Technologies

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MELVILLE, NY. HIgh-reliability microelectronic company Micross Components announced that it has completed the acquisition of Integra Technologies, an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) post-processing provider focused on high-reliability applications and end markets that is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

According to information in the Micross announcement, Integra Technologies specializes in delivering end-to-end solutions that help customers -- particularly in the communications, military, medical, and automotive industries -- streamline their production processes while ensuring high-quality, cost-effective products through such services as die preparation, packaging and assembly, electrical testing, reliability and qualification, and counterfeit detection.

Integra's facilities are located in Wichita, Kansas and Milpitas, California; Micross officials assert that the company's commitment to U.S.-based operations ensures faster time-to-market, greater IP security, and reduced complexities compared to offshore suppliers.