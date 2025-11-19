Military Embedded Systems

Rad Hard MOSFET Technology Drives Higher Power Efficiency in Space

When designing a robust and high-density power architecture for space systems like satellites, engineers must grapple with a variety of design complexities, including limited board space, power dissipation requirements, and damaging radiation effects. To address these challenges and reach peak operational performance and reliability, it becomes necessary to explore new radiation hardened (RH) MOSFET designs over conventional options. Learn about superjunction technology, understand its implications on RH power MOSFET performance, and identify how it can help create high-efficiency power systems in space.

