TT Electronics shows power-conversion products at DSEI 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy TT Electronics LONDON. TT Electronics is featuring its power products that aim to improve the precision, reliability, and performance of engineered electronics for major defense programs at this week's DSEI show (being held in London September 12-15).

According to a company statement, TT Electronics is exhibiting its high-voltage and high-reliability DC/DC and AC/DC converters.

One of the products TT Electronics is highlighting at DSEI is its core 1 kW, 800 VDC(out) unit, which has been engineered to scale up to 10 kW and is intended for use over a wide spectrum of input and output voltages while maintaining efficiency and safety during mission-critical applications in harsh environments.

DSEI attendees can meet with TT Electronics experts at Hall 2/Stand 462.