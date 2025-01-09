Military Embedded Systems

5G cellular and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity devices unveiled by Persistent Systems

January 09, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Persistent Systems

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems released a dual-function device designed to integrate with the company's MPU5 handheld mobile ad hoc network (MANET) device, the company announced in a statement.

The Personal Transport 5 (PT5) enables dismounted soldiers to connect securely to host-nation 5G cellular networks and leverage Wi-Fi 6e access points, providing global connectivity for communications and data sharing, the statement reads, adding that it also facilitates over-the-horizon networking through Persistent’s Cloud Relay technology, offering multiple communication pathways such as MANET, cellular, and satellite links for contested environments.

The PT5’s dual Wi-Fi access points operate on two frequency bands to support both legacy and modern devices, enabling seamless integration of third-party equipment like sensors and cameras, the company says. The device also incorporates two layers of encryption to secure data transmissions across foreign cellular networks, the statement adds.

Demonstrations will be held at Shot Show 2025 in Las Vegas.

