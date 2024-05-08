Converged C4ISR radio shown by L3Harris at SOF Week

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy L3Harris Technologies

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. L3Harris Technologies is showcasing its Falcon IV AN/PRC-167 multi-channel manpack radio -- a tactical radio that leverages the power of multiple tactical devices converged into a single manpack -- at this week's SOF Week exhibition.

L3Harris has a history with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), as it has entered into several contracts with USSOCOM to deliver multi-channel manpack radios as part of the Next Generation Tactical Communications (NGTC) program.

According to information from L3Harris, the AN/PRC-167 is for use in any combination of ground, vehicular, and airborne missions as a way to simultaneously and independently connect warfighters through the full frequency range of a broad portfolio of waveforms on each of two channels. In addition, the radios are software-defined in order to support fast, in-field updates to new capabilities and are upgradeable to quickly add full-motion video and other capabilities.

Data and voice communications are protected using the company's Denali encryption tool, enablilng dual-channel, independent security level combinations up to Top Secret.