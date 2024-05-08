Military Embedded Systems

Converged C4ISR radio shown by L3Harris at SOF Week

News

May 08, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Converged C4ISR radio shown by L3Harris at SOF Week
Graphic courtesy L3Harris Technologies

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. L3Harris Technologies is showcasing its Falcon IV AN/PRC-167 multi-channel manpack radio -- a tactical radio that leverages the power of multiple tactical devices converged into a single manpack -- at this week's SOF Week exhibition.

L3Harris has a history with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), as it has entered into several contracts with USSOCOM to deliver multi-channel manpack radios as part of the Next Generation Tactical Communications (NGTC) program.

According to information from L3Harris, the AN/PRC-167 is for use in any combination of ground, vehicular, and airborne missions as a way to simultaneously and independently connect warfighters through the full frequency range of a broad portfolio of waveforms on each of two channels. In addition, the radios are software-defined in order to support fast, in-field updates to new capabilities and are upgradeable to quickly add full-motion video and other capabilities.

Data and voice communications are protected using the company's Denali encryption tool, enablilng dual-channel, independent security level combinations up to Top Secret.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website

USSOCOM

Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Unmanned - ISR
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms