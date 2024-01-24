Link 16 radios for JADC2 operations to be provided to U.S. Navy

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WAYNE, New Jersey. Data Link Solutions, a joint venture between BAE Systems and Rockwell Collins, won a contract to supply small form factor (SFF) Link 16 radios to the U.S. Navy that will be incorporated into BAE Systems' FireNet Link 16 tactical systems as part of Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) operations, Data Link Solutions announced in a statement.

The aim is to meet the demand for constant connectivity and wide data bandwidth in contemporary warfare, which requires processing large volumes of accurate, real-time information, the statement reads.

The FireNet system is designed to provide Link 16 connectivity for both crewed and uncrewed fleets, the company says, adding that the system supports a range of communication frequencies, from very high frequency to S-Band.