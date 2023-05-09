New PacStar radio module with REDCOM interface debuts at SOF Week 2023

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions. SOF WEEK 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division introduced at the SOF Week show a new PacStar 400-Series tactical computing module -- developed together with software developer REDCOM Laboratories -- that aims at support of radio gateway services for modern and legacy radios.

The PacStar 421 uses embedded REDCOM Sigma XRI technology to bridge the gap between disparate VoIP and RoIP (voice over IP and radio over IP) radio systems used by military units, government agencies, and public-safety organizations, enabling such organizations to instantly connect with one another, regardless of the radio network, endpoint, or frequency they use.

According to the Curtiss-Wright announcement of the module, the PacStar 421 pairs with a tactical server, such as the PacStar 451 server module, to facilitate direct Ear and Mouth (E+M) interface to tactical radios. Used together, the PacStar 421 and PacStar 451 enable radio users to communicate directly with other users on any SIP [Session Initiation Protocol] endpoint, with the radios able to be controlled and patched together on-the-fly using the REDCOM Sigma C2 Console app. Designers using the parts also have access to the full range of PacStar 400-Series family of modules, including processors, routers, switches and servers.

