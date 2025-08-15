Military Embedded Systems

ODU Expanded Beam Performance: A New Era in Fiber Optic Transmission

Product

August 15, 2025

CAMARILLO, Calif. What is Expanded Beam Performance? Expanded Beam Performance is an advanced contact technology for the transmission of light signals, packaged in a rugged design. It is characterized by high resistance to contamination, a high number of mating cycles, and excellent transmission properties.

The new Expanded Beam Performance products address the limitations of current fiber connectivity solutions in rugged embedded systems by offering high mating cycles, low dust susceptibility, and excellent transmission values, making them ideal for defense and aerospace applications. With 12 connected fibers per ferrule, 96 optical fibers or more can be connected to one connector. The technology is available both in classic I/O circular connectors, and in backplane connection systems in accordance with upcoming VITA standards.

ODU is offering solutions for a variety of applications:
 

FOR MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT OUR EXPERT: 

Thomas Mittermeier

+1(805)796-2549

[email protected]

 

 

 

Featured Companies

ODU-USA

Website
Avionics
Image via Saab
News
Next-gen pilot training system to be developed by Saab, Boeing, and BAE Systems

November 19, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Shield AI
News
Hivemind autonomy software to be integrated on Destinus drones

November 20, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Air Force artwork courtesy of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and Anduril Industries.
Blog
Making the case for MOSA

November 20, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Atek DataKey Mini-Bar Crypto Ignition Key series

November 10, 2025

More Cyber