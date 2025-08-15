ODU Expanded Beam Performance: A New Era in Fiber Optic Transmission

CAMARILLO, Calif. What is Expanded Beam Performance? Expanded Beam Performance is an advanced contact technology for the transmission of light signals, packaged in a rugged design. It is characterized by high resistance to contamination, a high number of mating cycles, and excellent transmission properties.

The new Expanded Beam Performance products address the limitations of current fiber connectivity solutions in rugged embedded systems by offering high mating cycles, low dust susceptibility, and excellent transmission values, making them ideal for defense and aerospace applications. With 12 connected fibers per ferrule, 96 optical fibers or more can be connected to one connector. The technology is available both in classic I/O circular connectors, and in backplane connection systems in accordance with upcoming VITA standards.

ODU is offering solutions for a variety of applications:

