Radio production contract for U.S. Navy won by Tomahawk Robotics

MELBOURNE, Florida. Tomahawk Robotics has won a $55 million full-rate production contract for the Flexible Cyber Secure Radio (FlexCSR) program from the U.S. Navy, according to a company statement. The contract includes a base year award of $28.4 million and four additional years for production, post-production support, and engineering services for the FlexCSR system.

FlexCSR is a stand-alone, encrypted radio that complies with the U.S. Department of Defense Joint Communications Architecture for Unmanned Systems (JCAUS) in multiple reconfigurable spectrum bands, the company says. The radio's design is a collaborative effort between Tomahawk Robotics, MIT Lincoln Labs, Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and the US Navy.

The company will utilize Persistent Systems LLC's embedded radio module and interchangeable frequency modules to deliver a flexible RF architecture, enabling operators to choose suitable frequencies without replacing the entire radio, the statement reads. The FlexCSR system aims to enhance performance, reliability, and interoperability with future Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robotic systems, while also preserving information security, improving mobility, and reducing the equipment footprint in the tactical environment.