Rugged modular antennas from Silvus Technologies debut at AUSA 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image of Streamcaster 4400 Enhanced: Silvus Technologies

WASHINGTON. Wireless-networking company Silvus Technologies introduced its new StreamCaster PRISM family of modular precision integrated sectorized MIMO [multiple input/multiple output] antenna radio systems at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, being held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

The Silvus announcement says that the family of antennas -- designed for use in tactical operations, at-the-halt, and fixed infrastructure applications -- are ruggedized and able to be set up without using tools.

The company states that the portable antennas can be used in different ways: A single StreamCaster PRISM can be mounted tactically on masts to create a long-range uncrewed aerial system (UAS) ground-control station; or multiple sectors can be permanently installed on rooftops, mountain peaks, or towers to create a strategic communications infrastructure for wide-area mesh networks or border security operations.

