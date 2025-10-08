Lightweight, tactical networking system for dismounted troops

Image via Silvus Technologies AUSA Annual Meeting & Expositon. Citing human factors feedback from operators, engineers at Silvus Technologies developed the StreamCaster NEXUS system, a light-weight, chest-mounted tactical networking solution for enhanced mobility and connectivity for dismounted toops. The systems was demosntrated at the Silvus booth, #3645,, this week at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington.

The StreamCaster NEXUS integrates the Silvus StreamCaster MINI 5200 mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radio with a Samsung tactical smartphone and Juggernaut. The system enables operators to share voice, video, and data in real time, even in environments without existing communications infrastructure.

StreamCasterNexus supports multiple interfaces, including Ethernet and radio over IP, and is compatible with Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK) software. The SM5200 MANET radio delivers up to 100 Mbps data throughput and employs Silvus’ MN-MIMO waveform for adaptive mesh networking and electronic warfare resilience. Ot also includes AES256 and FIPS 140-3 encryption, with optional access to Spectrum Dominance 2.0 features that enhance protection against jamming and detection.

Silvus engineers worked closely with human operators to address weight concerns, battery power, integration with other components warfighters carry on their person, and other human factors, said Ryan Perry, Senior Product Manager, Silvus Technologies, at AUSA.