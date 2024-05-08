Tactical networking system gets demo at SOF Week 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Silvus Technologies/Kagwerks SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. Tactical-communications provider Silvus Technologies is providing live demonstrations of its DOCK StreamCaster tactical networking system at this week's SOF Week exhibition, now underway in Tampa.

Silvus Technology reports that it teamed with connectivity provider Kagwerks (Vancouver, Washington) to create and deliver DOCK StreamCaster, which the company says combines advanced MANET [mobile ad hoc networking] radios with Samsung’s mission-ready end-user devices in one fully integrated ruggedized chest-mountable dismounted operator combat kit [DOCK]. The DOCK StreamCaster runs on the Silvus MN-MIMO waveform technology that creates a self-forming and adaptive mesh network that the company says is capable of linking hundreds of nodes with unmatched range, data throughput, and electronic resiliency.

The company's family of modular/scalable systems feature built-in intra-soldier wireless connectivity, with instant access to applications including NETT Warrior and ATAK. Some models carry the NVIDIA Nano AI processing module, enabling a common operational picture for users.

Additionally, Silvus says that available access to Spectrum Dominance expansive suite of LPI/LPD [low probability of intercept/detection] and antijamming capabilities enable secure and protected comms and empower operators to achieve mission objectives even under electronic attack.