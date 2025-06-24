Atlas V delivers second batch of Project Kuiper satellites

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via ULA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched Amazon’s Kuiper 2 mission from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on June 23 at 6:54 a.m. EDT, the company announced in a statement.

The launch deployed the second batch of operational broadband satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation, which aims to provide internet connectivity to underserved global regions, the statement reads.

ULA is contracted to deliver more than half of the planned 3,200 satellites for Project Kuiper, with six more Kuiper missions scheduled on Atlas V rockets before transitioning to the company’s next-generation Vulcan launch vehicle, according to the statement.

ULA’s next scheduled launch is the first Vulcan mission for the U.S. Space Force, designated USSF-106, the company says.