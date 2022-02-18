Military Embedded Systems

BAT line of satellite terminals introduces newest evolution

February 18, 2022

Emma Helfrich

SANFORD, Fla. PathFinder Digital announced it is now delivering the next generation of its BAT line of ground mobile satellite communication (SATCOM) terminals designed and built for military applications. 

PathFinder provided the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Navy with ruggedized, vehicle-mounted and case-based VSATs known as the BAT family of terminals.  PathFinder's BAT-850 VSAT is the next generation of terminals being delivered.

The BAT-850 VSAT is a tri-band (X, Ku, Ka) terminal that is configured for either case-based or vehicle-mounted applications. Bands can be changed using  what the company calls quick-swap feed kits. 

Officials claim that this multiband VSAT system is designed to provide upgradable capabilities that offer solutions that can be deployed in varied missions and geographic locations worldwide.

 

