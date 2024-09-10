Military Embedded Systems

CJADC2 wide area network for U.S. Space Systems Command to be developed by Sev1Tech

September 10, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

EL SEGUNDO, California. Sev1Tech won a $188 million contract from U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC) for the continued development of the meshONE-Terrestrial (meshONE-T) network, the command announced in a statement.

meshONE-T is a Wide Area Network (WAN) designed to securely connect data producers and consumers across various locations, supporting the U.S. Space Force (USSF) and Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), the statement reads. The contract will expand meshONE-T to more than 85 locations, providing managed transport services and upgrades to improve data sharing and operational efficiency.

This follow-on effort is part of the Department of Defense's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) initiative, which aims to unify military platforms under a single network, the statement adds.

