Comms networking contract signed between Comtech and U.S. Army

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

MELVILLE, N.Y. Telecommunications company Comtech won a contract -- with a maximum ceiling value of $544 million -- to provide communications and engineering support services for the U.S. Army and other U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) missions.

Under the terms of the contract, Comtech will provide on-site professional engineering services and outfit/support its satellite and terrestrial networking communications technologies for the Project Manager (PM) Tactical Network (TN) for the Global Field Service Representative (GFSR) support program.

The GFSR program provides ongoing communications and IT infrastructure support for the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and NATO-enabling U.S. and coalition forces as they strive to maintain robust, resilient, and secure connectivity for global all-domain operations in all environments.

Ken Peterman, President and CEO of Comtech, said of the contract win: “Comtech’s professional engineering services and our extensive portfolio of resilient, blended, smart-enabled networked communications technologies will help the DoD and coalition partners maintain an assured information advantage in an age of Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) operations.”

This most recent contract win follows on the heels of the recent award to Comtech of a $48.6 million contract to deliver enterprise digital intermediate frequency multi-carrier (EDIM) modems in support of U.S. Army satellite communications (SATCOM) digitization and modernization programs. Under the EDIM contract, Comtech is tasked with designing, developing, testing, and delivering EDIM units and providing support for performance enhancements for EDIM solutions. Comtech’s EDIM modems -- designed to support multiple satellite providers -- are set to become one of the primary modems used for U.S. military SATCOM and are intended to replace the aging Enhanced Bandwidth Efficient Modem (EBEM) currently supporting Army, Navy, and Air Force SATCOM users with an advanced digital and software-defined platform.