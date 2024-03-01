Military Embedded Systems

COTS power converter comes on line at VPT Inc. for "New Space" market

News

March 01, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy VPT Inc.

 

BLACKSBURG, Va. High-reliability power conversion provider VPT Inc. (a Heico company) launched its new VSC100-2800S DC-DC converter, a new entrant in its VSC Series of space COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] DC-DC converters designed for use in the so-called New Space market.  

The VSC Series of parts -- intended for use in commercial rad-tolerant satellite applications and NASA Class D missions where cost and guaranteed performance must be balanced -- features output voltages of +3.3 V/66 W, +5 V/100W, +12 V/100W, and +15 V/100W, as well as a wide input voltage range.

According to the VPT announcement, the new part's semiconductors are RLAT to 40 krad (Si) per MIL-STD-883 Method 1019 and guaranteed to 30 krad (Si) TID. Converters are characterized to LET > 42 MeV/mg/cm2 for catastrophic events and LET > to 30 MeV/mg/cm2 for SET and SEFI. In terms of packaging, there is a dual-side heatsinking option with very low outgassing.

Featured Companies

VPT, Inc.

1971 Kraft Drive
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Website

HEICO Corp.

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Power Electronics
