COTS power converter comes on line at VPT Inc. for "New Space" market

Lisa Daigle

BLACKSBURG, Va. High-reliability power conversion provider VPT Inc. (a Heico company) launched its new VSC100-2800S DC-DC converter, a new entrant in its VSC Series of space COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] DC-DC converters designed for use in the so-called New Space market.

The VSC Series of parts -- intended for use in commercial rad-tolerant satellite applications and NASA Class D missions where cost and guaranteed performance must be balanced -- features output voltages of +3.3 V/66 W, +5 V/100W, +12 V/100W, and +15 V/100W, as well as a wide input voltage range.