EO/IR satellite prototype for U.S. Space Force coming from Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

NOAA image.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Raytheon Intelligence & Space has won a $67 million contract with the U.S. Space Force to demonstrate an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) weather system (EWS) prototype that is expected to deliver operational data for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.

According to the announcement of the contract win, successful demonstration of such a prototype will enable capture of EO/IR sensor data that was previously collected by the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Paul Meyer, vice president of Space & C2 Systems for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, calls the continuation of the DMSP EO/IR capability "critical to military planning for land, sea, and air operations."

Work under the prototyping contract will be performed in El Segundo, California; and Aurora, Lafayette, and Boulder, Colorado; if chosen, the Raytheon EWS must be ready for launch by 2025.