Military Embedded Systems

EO/IR satellite prototype for U.S. Space Force coming from Raytheon Intelligence & Space

News

December 15, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

EO/IR satellite prototype for U.S. Space Force coming from Raytheon Intelligence & Space
NOAA image.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Raytheon Intelligence & Space has won a $67 million contract with the U.S. Space Force to demonstrate an electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) weather system (EWS) prototype that is expected to deliver operational data for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command.   

According to the announcement of the contract win, successful demonstration of such a prototype will enable capture of EO/IR sensor data that was previously collected by the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program (DMSP) overseen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

Paul Meyer, vice president of Space & C2 Systems for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, calls the continuation of the DMSP EO/IR capability "critical to military planning for land, sea, and air operations." 

Work under the prototyping contract will be performed in El Segundo, California; and Aurora, Lafayette, and Boulder, Colorado; if chosen, the Raytheon EWS must be ready for launch by 2025.

 

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

U.S. Space Force

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
C-130J image supplied by Green Hills Software.
News
Avionics RTOS deployed on U.S. Air Force C–130J Special Mission Display Processor
More Avionics
Unmanned
KBR photo.
News
ASTRO contract awarded to KBR for unmanned and robotics services
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Northrop Grumman image.
News
Open architecture air defense system to support JADC2 initiative
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI and high-tech optics research to advance laser weapons systems
More A.I.