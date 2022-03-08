GA-EMS weather satellite to collect data for Space Force

GA-EMS weather satellite to collect data for Space ForceNews
March 08, 2022
SAN DIEGO, Calif. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced that the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command has elected to exercise a follow-on option that will aim to provide a prototype weather satellite that can produce operational data as part of the Electro-Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Weather System (EWS) satellite program.
According to the company, GA-EMS will deliver the EWS spacecraft with an integrated electro-optical (EO)/infrared (IR) payload along with on-orbit mission control and data collection services to support the mission.
EWS is intended to support the transition from the Defense Meteorological Support Program (DMSP) on-orbit systems to a new generation of affordable, high performance, small weather satellites. Satellite launch is anticipated in 2024.
As the prime contractor, GA-EMS claims the company has assembled an experienced team to deliver the EWS satellites. The team includes EO Vista, LLC to provide the EO/IR weather sensor payload, Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER) Inc. for weather product expertise, and Parsons Corporation to provide Enterprise Ground Station command and control and operations support.
