Military Embedded Systems

High-reliability flash passes 50-krad lot testing threshold

News

December 12, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

High-reliability flash passes 50-krad lot testing threshold
Photo courtesy Frontgrade Technologies.

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Mission-critical electronics maker Frontgrade Technologies is showing its 4 Tb NAND flash memory device -- which recently passed a 50-krad radiation lot acceptance test -- at the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

Information from Frontgrade describes the 4 Tb UT81NDQ512G8T as a NAND flash, based on the triple-level cell (TLC) NAND technology, that can offer users as much as 32 times the density of the closest competing device available in a single industry-standard JEDEC 132 BGA package. 

The company asserts that by using this part, designers needing radiation-tolerant/high-reliability devices can substantially increase sensor and digital signal processing throughput in space instruments such as solid-state drives and recorders, reconfigurable computing systems, and imaging/communications data-buffering applications.

AOC 2023 attendees can visit Frontgrade at Booth #712.

Featured Companies

Frontgrade Technologies

Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms