High-reliability flash passes 50-krad lot testing threshold

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Frontgrade Technologies.

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Mission-critical electronics maker Frontgrade Technologies is showing its 4 Tb NAND flash memory device -- which recently passed a 50-krad radiation lot acceptance test -- at the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

Information from Frontgrade describes the 4 Tb UT81NDQ512G8T as a NAND flash, based on the triple-level cell (TLC) NAND technology, that can offer users as much as 32 times the density of the closest competing device available in a single industry-standard JEDEC 132 BGA package.

The company asserts that by using this part, designers needing radiation-tolerant/high-reliability devices can substantially increase sensor and digital signal processing throughput in space instruments such as solid-state drives and recorders, reconfigurable computing systems, and imaging/communications data-buffering applications.

