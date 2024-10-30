Holt Integrated Circuits Announces Development Kit for Rad-Hard MIL-STD-1553 Dual Transceiver

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of ADK-1592, a development kit designed to help customers interface Holt’s recently announced HI-1592 rad-hard transceiver with a MIL-STD-1553 protocol controller or FPGA [field-programmable gate array].

The HI-1592 is latch-up immune and proven to withstand a single-event upset (SEU) with an LET of at least 67.7 MeV-cm2/mg. It is radiation-tolerant to a total ionizing dose (TID) of 100 krad(Si) and is ideal for launch vehicle, high-altitude aircraft, and low-orbit satellite applications utilizing MIL-STD-1553 data bus communication.

The device is also the world’s first rad-hard MIL-STD-1553 transceiver to feature 1.8V, 2.5V and 3.3V compatible digital I/O, giving users more flexibility to interface with a broad range of FPGAs and controllers.

The development kit is easily connected to an external 1553 controller board via an industry-standard PMOD port. This port connects the controller digital transmit and receive signals needed to interface the transceiver with a MIL-STD-1553 bus. An alternative connector is available which provides access to additional digital transceiver signals, such as Rx Enable and Tx Inhibit. The kit ships with DIP switches set for PMOD port use by default.

The transceiver board loops back the digital transmit signals to the controller and connects to a MIL-STD-1553 bus for direct or transformer-coupled configurations via the onboard triaxial bus connectors.

To request information on Holt’s ARINC 429, Discrete-to-Digital/Driver, MIL-STD-1553 and other product lines, readers should contact Holt at (949) 859-8800, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit the Holt website at www.holtic.com.