L3Harris missile tracking satellites launched by DoD

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. The Department of Defense launched five L3Harris Technologies missile tracking satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, supporting the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) program and the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 0 (T0) Tracking Layer program, the company announced in a statement.

The launch included a prototype satellite designed by L3Harris for the HBTSS program, capable of tracking maneuvering hypersonic missiles, the statement reads, adding that the intent of the prototype is to extend detection capabilities beyond current ballistic missile systems. Additionally, the company says four infrared satellites were launched to assist the SDA's Tracking Layer, focusing on global indications and the tracking and targeting of advanced threats, including hypersonic missiles.

The satellites are part of a broader effort to develop an integrated and resilient space sensing architecture.