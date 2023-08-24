Low Earth Orbit satellite contract won by Hughes for U.S. Space Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

GERMANTOWN, Maryland. Hughes Network Systems has won a five-year contract from the U.S. Space Force to provide Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services, the company announced in a statement.

Hughes will provide these services through two satellite constellations: OneWeb and EchoStar Lyra. These LEO services aim to offer resilient, low-latency connectivity options, the company says, adding that Hughes had earlier entered a distribution agreement with OneWeb Technologies Inc. to supply wideband LEO services to the Department of Defense.

In addition to wideband services, Hughes will also provide narrowband services over the EchoStar Lyra constellation, which is intended for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and is compatible with ongoing market developments like 5G non-terrestrial networks, the statement reads.