Missile defense satellite payload production facility expanded by L3Harris

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via L3Harris

FORT WAYNE, Indiana. L3Harris Technologies has completed a $125 million expansion of its Fort Wayne space systems facility to increase production capacity for satellite-based missile warning and defense programs, the company announced in a statement.

The upgraded facility now spans 95,000 square feet and will support engineering, integration, testing, and program management activities related to missile tracking satellite payloads, the statement reads. According to the company, the site is now equipped to produce up to 48 payloads per year for various Department of Defense initiatives.

The facility will support satellite efforts under the Space Development Agency’s Tracking Layer program and the Missile Defense Agency’s Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) initiative, the company says. L3Harris currently has five satellites on orbit and 34 in progress for these programs.

In addition to defense-related efforts, the expansion is intended to increase output for civil weather satellites and other space-based systems for international customers, the statement adds.