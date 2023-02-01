MOSA-compatible satellite finished, will launch in 2023

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Lockheed Martin

BETHESDA, Maryland. Lockheed Martin has completed the assembly of the first LM 400 multi-mission spacecraft ahead of its first launch later this year, the company announced in a statement.

The LM 400 is a mid-sized satellite built to conduct remote sensing, communications, imaging, radar, and persistent surveillance missions for military, civil, or commercial users. It is currently under contract with the U.S. Space Force's Missile Track Custody program in medium-earth orbit.

"For potential military applications, the LM 400 conforms to Modular Open Systems Architecture standards for interoperability with other platforms from all the services," the statement reads.

The LM 400 includes Lockheed's software-defined satellite architecture, which provides data processing capabilities for troops on the ground, the statement adds.

The first LM 400 Tech Demonstrator will launch later this year and will carry narrowband communications electronically steered array (ESA) payloads. Another launch is planned for 2024 to test synthetic aperture radar-capable ESA on orbit, the company says.