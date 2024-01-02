Military Embedded Systems

Multi-domain capabilities for U.S. Air Force to be developed by Viasat

January 02, 2024

CARLSBAD, California. Viasat has won a $900 million contract from the U.S. Air Force's Life Cycle Management Center (USAF LCMC) for the development of new technologies and capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, known as LCMC XA IDIQ, involves prototyping and testing various systems, hardware, software, and cybersecurity solutions, which are intended to provide integrated, multi-domain capabilities for the Air Force, with a focus on accelerating technology integration, the statement reads. The contract spans approximately five years, with options for extension up to an additional five years.

Viasat's role in this contract covers three areas: development planning, systems development, and synthetic environment development, the company says. In development planning, the company will focus on transitioning technology from laboratory settings to operational use. Systems development will involve incorporating emerging systems, hardware, and software into existing platforms for operational testing. The synthetic environment development aspect will allow for the creation of advanced models and simulations for operational assessments.

