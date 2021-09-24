Military Embedded Systems

Multi-orbit, software-defined SATCOM capability demoed by Hughes and SES

September 24, 2021

GERMANTOWN, Md. Hughes Network Systems and SES announced the first demonstration of a new multi-orbit satellite communications (SATCOM) capability for remotely piloted aircraft (RPA).

Conducted for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), officials claim the demonstration paired Hughes HM series software-defined modems and Resource Management System (RMS) with SES’s satellites that operate in geosynchronous (GEO) and medium earth (MEO) orbits.

SES’s multi-orbit fleet, which is designed to deliver global coverage, high throughput, and security, was leveraged to show how unmanned aerial vehicles, such as the GA-ASI MQ-9 series, can maintain connectivity and resiliency in contested environments.

The demonstration replicated a typical unmanned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission, transmitting video and sensor data to and from the unmanned vehicle to the command center. Based on the mission’s pre-set policies, the RMS automatically switched the satellite signals to stay connected.

 

