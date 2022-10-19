Military Embedded Systems

On-orbit spacecraft repair contract for U.S. Space Force won by Space Micro

News

October 19, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. Space Micro has won a contract from the U.S. Space Force for a robotic spacecraft that would help with servicing, assembly, and manufacturing of spacecraft currently in orbit, the company announced in a statement.

The company won an Orbital Prime contract from USSF for the development of Control Moment Gryo Barnacle, which would replace or restore Attitude Determination and Control Systems (ADCS) capabilities and expand on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, the statement reads.

Barnacle's purpose is for "augmenting spacecraft with additional ADCS technology and coordinating control of the target spacecraft, allowing USSF to resurrect key space assets that were previously lost," the statement adds, noting that the program was developed in partnership with Sandia National Laboratories and Voyager's Altius Space Machines.

