Quantum-secure space communications network to be developed by ESA and European Commission

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BRUSSELS, Belgium. The European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission formalized their collaboration on the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI), clearing the way for its development, ESA announced in a statement.

EuroQCI is designed to enhance cybersecurity across Europe by utilizing quantum key distribution (QKD), a technology that employs quantum physics principles to detect and prevent interception attempts, the statement reads. The system aims to safeguard critical government data and infrastructure, including power grids and emergency services.

The network will operate through both terrestrial and space-based components. On the ground, it will integrate quantum-secure enhancements into existing fiber-optic networks, while in orbit, ESA will develop a satellite constellation under its Optical and Quantum Communications – Scylight program to extend secure communication capabilities, ESA states.

ESA’s Security And cryptoGrAphic mission (SAGA) will validate space-based quantum technologies, while the agency, in partnership with SES Techcom and the European Commission, is supporting the development of Eagle-1, the first satellite dedicated to space-based QKD, scheduled for launch in 2026.

The initiative has received backing from all 27 EU Member States, with its next phase focusing on integrating EuroQCI into IRIS², Europe’s secure satellite constellation, according to the statement.