SATCOM antenna from Cubic Defense wins AFRL contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Cubic image SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense's Secure Communications business unit won a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance Halo, its multilink, multiband, multi-orbit hybrid satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna.

According to the company's announcement, Halo is a software-defined antenna system used in hybrid SATCOM operations that leverages multiple bands for simultaneous transmission and reception, enabling high-throughput, multibeam communications. It maintains redundant network paths and connects across multiple satellite constellations. It is designed to be a single device that enables users to securely use SATCOM services from multiple government and commercial providers.

Cubic states that the antenna is built using open standards and optimized for ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP); is scalable across different platforms; and features flat-panel active electronically scanned array (AESA) with 2D beam steering.

The contract is set to run through July 2027, with the work to be performed in San Diego.