Military Embedded Systems

SATCOM antenna from Cubic Defense wins AFRL contract

News

September 24, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Cubic image

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense's Secure Communications business unit won a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance Halo, its multilink, multiband, multi-orbit hybrid satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna.

According to the company's announcement, Halo is a software-defined antenna system used in hybrid SATCOM operations that leverages multiple bands for simultaneous transmission and reception, enabling high-throughput, multibeam communications. It maintains redundant network paths and connects across multiple satellite constellations. It is designed to be a single device that enables users to securely use SATCOM services from multiple government and commercial providers. 
 
Cubic states that the antenna is built using open standards and optimized for ultra-low size, weight, and power (SWaP); is scalable across different platforms; and features flat-panel active electronically scanned array (AESA) with 2D beam steering. 
 
The contract is set to run through July 2027, with the work to be performed in San Diego. 
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Avionics
