Satellite cluster now operational, enabling data collection to meet mounting global demand

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy HawkEye 360 HERNDON, Va. Space-based RF data and analytics firm HawkEye 360 reported that its Cluster 8 satellites have entered initial operating status and are now providing enhanced revisit rates and expanded data coverage over the world’s most populous regions.

The Cluster 8 satellites -- which the company launched into a mid-inclination orbit in April 2024 alongside Cluster 9 -- enhances the company's ability to enable he timeliest, most actionable, and broadest commercial RF data and coverage available, stated HawkEye 360 president Rob Rainhart. The company reports that the newly operational Cluster 8 features upgraded payloads that enable 5 times the data collection, broader bandwidths, and multiband signal capture.

According to the company's announcement, HawkEye 360 now operates a growing constellation of 29 satellites, which are used in detecting, characterizing, and geolocating a diverse array of RF signals used for communication, navigation, and security.

Alex Fox, Chief Growth Officer at HawkEye 360, added in the announcement: "The successful deployment and operation of Cluster 8 addresses our customers' needs for more RF data and analytics at the mid-latitudes with new capabilities important to addressing the evolving threat environment. With Cluster 9 expected to be fully operational by early August, Cluster 10 launching in July, and Cluster 11 in the fall, we are rapidly innovating and expanding our constellation to support our valued clients' insatiable appetite for overhead RF data and analytics. "