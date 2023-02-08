Military Embedded Systems

Satellite comms terminals for U.S. Navy to be provided by Cobham Satcom

News

February 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Satellite comms terminals for U.S. Navy to be provided by Cobham Satcom

LYNGBY, Denmark. Cobham Satcom will provide SAILOR XTR user terminals to the U.S. Navy on behalf of prime contractor Inmarsat Government as part of a $578 million contract, the company announced in a statement.

The terminals will provide "fast, reliable and secure worldwide end-to-end commercial satcom for the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) Next Generation Wideband service," the statement reads.

Inmarsat Government currently is upgrading the primary MSC afloat network from Ku-band VSAT to the Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band under the 10-year Navy contract that was awarded in August 2022. Cobham Satcom was chosen to be the user terminal partner, the company says.

"The roll-out, which includes replacing all existing Ku-band user terminals on MSC vessels with customized rapid deployment 1 meter SAILOR 1000 XTR and 0.6 meter SAILOR 600 XTR Ka-band VSAT terminals, starts immediately," the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Cobham

2121 Crystal Drive, Suite 800
Arlington, VA 22202
Website
[email protected]
(703) 414-5300
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Comms - GPS
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - Radio
Comms - RF & Microwave
Avionics
News
U.S. Army avionics, signals will get support from Keysight Technologies gear

February 07, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy General Atomics
News
Satellite comms tested via MQ-9 drone in General Atomics, U.S. military test

February 06, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright.
News
MOSA modules to support U.S. Navy IFF radar

February 08, 2023
More Radar/EW
Comms
News
Satellite comms terminals for U.S. Navy to be provided by Cobham Satcom

February 08, 2023
More Comms