Satellite comms terminals for U.S. Navy to be provided by Cobham Satcom

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LYNGBY, Denmark. Cobham Satcom will provide SAILOR XTR user terminals to the U.S. Navy on behalf of prime contractor Inmarsat Government as part of a $578 million contract, the company announced in a statement.

The terminals will provide "fast, reliable and secure worldwide end-to-end commercial satcom for the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) Next Generation Wideband service," the statement reads.

Inmarsat Government currently is upgrading the primary MSC afloat network from Ku-band VSAT to the Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band under the 10-year Navy contract that was awarded in August 2022. Cobham Satcom was chosen to be the user terminal partner, the company says.

"The roll-out, which includes replacing all existing Ku-band user terminals on MSC vessels with customized rapid deployment 1 meter SAILOR 1000 XTR and 0.6 meter SAILOR 600 XTR Ka-band VSAT terminals, starts immediately," the statement adds.