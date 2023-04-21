Military Embedded Systems

Satellite ground services for NOAA to be provided by Peraton

April 21, 2023

RESTON, Virginia. Peraton has been chosen by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to support and maintain the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) Common Ground Services, according to a company statement. The contract, awarded by the National Environmental Satellite and Data Information Service (NESDIS), is worth up to $399.3 million over eight years.

Under the contract, Peraton will be responsible for engineering and operating the JPSS common ground system, which provides communication links for satellites used by NOAA, as well as the agency's U.S. government and international partners.

In addition, Peraton will lead NOAA's transition to an agile and scalable Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) ground system, paving the way for future consolidated systems' architecture, the company says. The goal of this transition is to bring technological advancements to Air Force weather initiatives, enable rapid scalability for new NOAA LEO missions, and improve cloud readiness applications for satellite constellations. The company will seek to cut acquisition and lifecycle costs through open architecture systems and cloud transformation, the statement adds.

Peraton

12975 Worldgate Drive
Herndon, VA 20170-6008
Website
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Avionics
