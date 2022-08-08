Satellite relay system intends to augment U.S. space national-security structure

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

PRNewsfoto/SpaceLink MCLEAN, Va. Communications company SpaceLink has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center (USASMDC-TC -- Redstone Arsenal, Alabama) under which the partners will cooperate to explore alternative space communications pathways to ensure resiliency and reduce sensor-to-shooter latency.

According to the CRADA announcement, SpaceLink is building a satellite relay system in medium Earth orbit (MEO) that features optical and RF links to speed the flow of remote sensing data and augment the national-security space architecture. The collaboration will strive to produce research and simulations to provide a baseline of interoperability between government systems and the SpaceLink network.

The announcement states that the agreement will help SpaceLink better understand the U.S. Army concept of operations and adjust its technology roadmap to meet customer needs; while the Army, for its part, will supply the empirical modeling and simulations needed to support interagency requirements development for commercial remote-sensing tactical downlink timeline requirements.